AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 710.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 40,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $167.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

