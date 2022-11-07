Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AVNW has been the topic of several other reports. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $322.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 220,400 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 185,907 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 179,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 271,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 146,376 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

