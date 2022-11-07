Avid Technology (AVID) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVID stock opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.28. Avid Technology has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVID shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

