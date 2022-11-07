Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) EVP Sells $1,987,020.00 in Stock

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total value of $1,987,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,405.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAR stock opened at $231.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.04.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 51.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avis Budget Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 192.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

