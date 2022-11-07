AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.00) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($27.60) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

AXA Stock Performance

CS opened at €25.92 ($25.92) on Friday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($27.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.09 and a 200 day moving average of €23.48.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

