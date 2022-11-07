Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $664,000 Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after buying an additional 3,294,532 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,425,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after buying an additional 199,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,194,000 after buying an additional 44,451 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,283,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $14.19 on Monday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CarGurus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

About CarGurus

(Get Rating)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.