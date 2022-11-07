Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $839,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of Xencor worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Xencor by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Xencor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Xencor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xencor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on XNCR. StockNews.com began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Xencor Stock Down 0.3 %

Xencor Profile

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $27.01 on Monday. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.71.

(Get Rating)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.