Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $1.79 Million in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 59.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Signature Bank by 28.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 97.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $148.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.67. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $135.10 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.