Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.72.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 8.5 %

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,405,502. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.99 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

