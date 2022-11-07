Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Novanta by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novanta by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares in the company, valued at $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,244 shares of company stock worth $1,145,910. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.72.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

