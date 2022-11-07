Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases New Holdings in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 148,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APRN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Blue Apron by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blue Apron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter.

APRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $59,192.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,198.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 22,761 shares of company stock worth $135,883 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APRN opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 211.07%. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

