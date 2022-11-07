Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 109,972 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,972 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 807.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BILI. Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bilibili from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bilibili from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $11.71 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

