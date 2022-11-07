Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 216 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Tobam bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 2,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,532,600 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avalara Price Performance

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $188.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Avalara to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Avalara Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

