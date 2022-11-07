Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 365 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 36.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $146,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FRPT. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.57.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

