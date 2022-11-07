Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $3.38 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $220.34 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $397.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

CRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $241.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

