Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

BALL opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

