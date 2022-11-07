Ball (NYSE:BALL) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered Ball from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.
Ball Stock Down 0.4 %
BALL opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.92.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
