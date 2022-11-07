Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 47,159 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,159 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.07% of Teladoc Health worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,845 shares of company stock valued at $253,814. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Shares of TDOC opened at $27.28 on Monday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.