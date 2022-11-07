Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,498 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 81,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 8,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

