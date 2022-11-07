Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 145 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in Hershey by 365.0% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 1.3 %

HSY opened at $229.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $173.12 and a 12 month high of $241.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

