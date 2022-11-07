Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 15,831 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,831 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Novavax from $126.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $19.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.90. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $236.50.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The company had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

