Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 3,340 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,948,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,661,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $210.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.07%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.47.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

