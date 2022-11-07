Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 615 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.78.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $133.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.83. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 6.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock worth $1,449,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

