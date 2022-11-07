Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of FOX by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. CKW Financial Group raised its position in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in FOX by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

