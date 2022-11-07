Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $219.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $3,830,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,271,546.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,497 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,055 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.21.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

