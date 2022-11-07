Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.01. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $75.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

