Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 5.3 %

About Eastman Chemical

Shares of EMN stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

