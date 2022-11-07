Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Raymond James by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Insider Activity

Raymond James Price Performance

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $120.44 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.