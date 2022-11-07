Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.61 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

