Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 10,023 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,023 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $281.33.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

