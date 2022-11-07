Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,098 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.