Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 739 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 329.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 127.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $38,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $105.76 on Monday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day moving average is $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.