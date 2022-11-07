Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 45,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 14,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $196.70 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

