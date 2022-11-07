Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 985.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,286,296 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167,844 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 320.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $1,360,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 865,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 78,690 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 196,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.5 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.