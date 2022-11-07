Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 50,022 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 115,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 29,234 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.97 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.06.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

