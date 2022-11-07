Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,517,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Avnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.
Avnet Trading Up 3.5 %
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avnet Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 24,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $1,063,786.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
