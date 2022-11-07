Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,428 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 484.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 779,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,646,000 after buying an additional 646,074 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 401,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,618 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Teleflex by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,999,000 after acquiring an additional 166,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,333,000 after acquiring an additional 83,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 347.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 91,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,681 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex stock opened at $202.39 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $211.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

