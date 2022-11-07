Bank of Nova Scotia Has $892,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter worth about $223,000.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $159.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.22. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.36 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

