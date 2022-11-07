Bank of Nova Scotia Has $932,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 72.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,503 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 196,118 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,004 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,339 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

AAL stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.48. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

