Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ASML were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. CX Institutional purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in ASML by 131.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $468.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The company has a market cap of $192.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $454.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on ASML shares. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

