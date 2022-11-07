Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 2,557 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mattel were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mattel by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Mattel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

