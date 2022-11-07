Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 25,852 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,852 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Shares of TROW opened at $102.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.68.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

