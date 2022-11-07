Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 2,814 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in F5 were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after buying an additional 517,198 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in F5 by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after buying an additional 416,388 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,824,000 after acquiring an additional 178,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total transaction of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,605 shares of company stock worth $1,230,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. Barclays decreased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.23.

FFIV stock opened at $137.81 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.80 and a 1-year high of $249.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

