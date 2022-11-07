Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 285 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200 day moving average is $121.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

