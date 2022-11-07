Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 49,160 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,710 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 49,160 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:DVN opened at $71.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.