Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 53,101 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,101 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Welltower were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% in the first quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.88.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $99.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

