Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 64,441 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.82 and a 12-month high of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.90.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

