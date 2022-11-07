Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $751,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $93,033,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $1,663,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth $733,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

DINO stock opened at $63.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.89. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $64.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DINO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 99,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,185.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $563,803.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

