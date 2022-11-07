Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 1,726 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after acquiring an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after acquiring an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $98.35 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.14.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,588.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $14,688,315. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

