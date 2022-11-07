Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 414,320 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1,003.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 455,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 414,320 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PG&E were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCG. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,133,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,355,000 after purchasing an additional 115,949 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PG&E by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

