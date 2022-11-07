Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the second quarter worth $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,615.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Seagen to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total value of $334,822.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,064,171.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $127.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. Seagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

